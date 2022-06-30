Alesa C. Rich, 44, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Alesa C. Rich, Evans Mills, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on Tuesday, June 28th. She was 44 years old.

Alesa was born on September 3rd, 1977, a daughter to Harley S. Booth, III and Alice C. (Petersen) Booth. Following graduation from South Jefferson Central School District, she attended Jefferson Community College where she studied Child Psychology and received an Associate’s Degree upon completion.

Alesa enjoyed watching movies, sporting events, and listening to music of the 80′s and 90′s. She also had a fondness for animals, especially her dogs Broudy and Dakota, and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Alesa is survived by her husband of 24 years, Robert Rich; her mother, Alice Booth; her aunts, Pat Chatman, Linda (Allan) Ferguson, and Carole Petersen; her uncles, Lewis Petersen, George (Shirley) Petersen, Ray (Laurie) Petersen, and Bill (Deanna) Petersen; her brother-in-law, Scott (Jackie) Rich; her sister-in-law, Tina (Carey) Koster; and her father-in-law, Basil Rich.

Alesa is predeceased by her father, Harley Booth, III; her mother-in-law, Lela Rich; her aunt, Carol Petersen, and her beloved dog, Dean.

There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life is planned to be held at a future date. Burial will be held at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Joshua Fund Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 408, Jay, New York 12941.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

