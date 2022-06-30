Becoming hot & humid by afternoon

(WWNY) - It’s going to be a beautiful, sunny day.

Humidity was low early Thursday, but it will climb heading into afternoon.

Highs will be from 75 to 78.

It stays humid overnight. Lows will be close to 70.

Friday will be hot and humid with partly sunny skies. It will be very humid, so we can’t rule out a passing shower in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.

Rain showers start Friday night and continue Saturday morning. A cold front Saturday will knock the humidity down. It will become mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny or mostly sunny Sunday, the Fourth of July, Tuesday, Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s all four days.

