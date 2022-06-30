Advertisement

Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A 66-year-old Cape Vincent man was killed in a crash in the Lewis County town of Watson Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies said Richard Buske was driving on North Chases Lake Road and lost control on a curve.

His pickup truck left the road and struck a parked trailer.

Buske was rushed to Lewis County General Hospital, where he died.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Lowville Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, New York State Police, and Monnat’s Towing.

