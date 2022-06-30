Carthage baseball clinic emphasizes fun

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - One of the best baseball camps in the area wrapped up Wednesday in West Carthage.

Franklin Street park was the site for the annual Carthage baseball camp.

Carthage coach Joe Sech organized the event.

Job one for Sech is to do the camp in an atmosphere that not just teaches the fundamentals of the game but also the joy of playing the sport.

The kids certainly enjoy the three days of instruction on the diamond.

Helping Sech run the camp were some of his Carthage players, who when they were younger attended camps like these.

For these kids, three days to hone their skills and just have fun -- that’s what sports is all about.

