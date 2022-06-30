Covid vaccination clinic sees young children from across north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Children ages five or younger in the north country got their first chance to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as North Country Family Health hosted its first kids’ vaccination clinic.

Nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - a number that should see a significant uptick as close to 20 million children across the country are now eligible for a version of the Covid vaccine.

“We decided to do our part and keep her safe and look out for the best of her health,” said Dustin Frost.

Frost was one of several dozen parents who took advantage of the first Covid-19 vaccination clinic offered by North Country Family Health Services Thursday. The event originally planned from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. stretched to almost two hours as parents from across the north country descended upon Watertown.

“We’ve had people not only from Jefferson and Lewis County but our northern counties too. Franklin County, St. Lawrence County, and even as far as Oswego County coming in this morning,” said April Fallon, North Country Family Health Services.

As school lets out, and the summer travel season heats up, travel plans and even thoughts about back to school are some of the reasons why parents and kids lined up at the clinic to get the first dose of the vaccine.

So we can do some more traveling, keep her safe - keep her safe around family members that could be sick,” said Frost.

“Those kids that are maybe pre-school age right now...they are getting ready and protecting themselves for summer travel, but also getting ready to go back to school in the fall,” said Fallon.

Even though there were no lollipops handed out, Frost said that the process was painless. As for the rest of his daughter Amelia’s day after getting her shot he said, “Just go outside and play. She loves to be outside every day.”

North Country Family Health Services is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine while supplies last. Another clinic is scheduled for July 7.

