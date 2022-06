MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David M. LaQuay, Mannsville, passed away Thursday, June 30th at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident for the past 3 months. He was 90 years old.

Among his survivors is his wife, Mary Alice.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home.

