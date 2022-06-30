WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Edna May (Larrow) Rufa 97, of Winthrop NY, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at her home under the loving care of her family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Edna was born in Massena Center on October 19, 1924, the daughter of the late Harold W. Larrow and Dora M. (Sharlow) Larrow. She attended Brasher Falls Central School. On March 2, 1946, she married Frank Rufa at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brasher Falls, NY. Frank passed away on October 28, 2011.

Edna was a child of the Great Depression. She shared with her family many stories of this time in her life. Edna mentioned she only had two dresses and one pair of shoes for school and when they were in disrepair, tape came to the rescue. This may be why she never threw anything away.

In her early years, after high school, she worked in the Syracuse area painting large wooden spools which were used to wrap metal cables around. She worked later as a nanny/maid for a wealthy family in the New York City area. After the end of World War II, she returned to the North Country, married and started raising her family. In the mid 50′s she worked at the Alvern Market in Massena NY for her brother Herman (Scotty) Larrow.

In 1961 Edna opened and operated Rufa’s Grocery Store in Winthrop with her husband Frank and in later years with their daughter Peggy. Rufa’s Grocery Store remained open for 50 years. In the late 60′s she worked for the Shields Slipper Corp. in Bombay, NY.

Edna loved to go antiquing and traveled the North Country with friends to auctions and garage sales. She later operated an antique store selling her treasures to the world. She also enjoyed buying property fixing them up and reselling them. Crocheting was a passion of Edna’s, giving multiple blankets that she made to members of her family. She loved collecting beanie babies and angels of all different varieties.

She took great pleasure in preparing holiday meals for family gatherings. She made sure enough food and love was generously shared around the table. Following dinners, card games would erupt and the fun would continue for hours.

Edna and Frank were blessed with three children: Peggy and (Richard) Cook of Winthrop, NY, Gene and Kathleen (Kennedy) Rufa of Helena, NY, and Gerald and Mary (Phillips) Rufa of Fort Covington, NY. Edna loved spending time with and watching the growth and personal/professional development of her 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers: Amos Larrow, Stanley Larrow, and Herman Larrow and one sister Lois (Larrow) White.

Following Edna’s wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her honor to: Hospice and Palliative care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., 6805 Rt. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Brasher Winthrop Volunteer Fire Dept.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Hammill Funeral Home, Winthrop NY. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com

