Free Covid testing program ending in Lewis County

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(MGN, Edward Snyder / S.C. Air National Guard)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The free Lewis County Covid-19 community testing program at Lewis County Health System will close on Friday.

Patients needing testing for Covid-related symptoms are asked to schedule an appointment with their physician to order testing at Lewis County General Hospital.

If you are having a surgical procedure at LCHS, officials say your physician will provide instructions for testing before your procedure or surgery.

Patients requiring a test for preoperative screening outside of LCHS are told to contact their surgeon or call their primary care provider to ask about an order for testing.

Officials say community members can also access testing by appointment at their local pharmacy.

