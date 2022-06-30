Advertisement

Georgianna M. Cozy, 80, of Massena

Submitted by funeral home
Jun. 30, 2022
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Georgianna M. Cozy, 80, of N. Main Street, Massena, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Georgianna was born on October 31, 1941 in Canaan, Maine, the daughter of the late Raymond and Rita Dyer. She attended school in Maine and later married William F. Cozy on October 4, 1968 in Brasher Falls. Georgianna worked as a custodian at Hopkinton School in New Hampshire for several years.

She enjoyed quilting and cooking as well as baking bread. Georgianna was always up to go for a ride in the car with her husband and see where the road may take them.

Georgianna is survived by her husband of 54 years, William; her children, Wendy and George Edes of Idaho, Terry Reed and Rick Morrill of New Hampshire, Vicki Cozy and Dawn Winner of Oregon and Frederick Benjamin of Idaho; five grandchildren, Danielle, Evan, Rachel, Nicole and Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Savvy, Jo Jo and Mason; seven sisters, Eva, Eleanor, Edie, Barb, Bernadette, Jacquie and Veronica and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two daughters, Michele and Roxane Benjamin; a sister, Regina and a brother, John.

A graveside service will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Brasher at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

