Gospel music artist to perform at Clayton Opera House

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grammy Award-winning gospel music artist Russ Taff will be performing at the Clayton Opera House next month.

Chuck Costantino and Bud Gray of Freedom House Ministries appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the concert. Watch their interview above.

Recently inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame, Russ has won 6 Grammy Awards and 18 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

He will perform at the Clayton Oprah House on July 9 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $30.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit CareNet of Watertown.

