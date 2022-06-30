Advertisement

Jefferson County sees surge in homelessness

Homelessness
Homelessness(MGN)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The number of people considered homeless in Jefferson County quadrupled from May of 2021 to May of this year.

Last May, there were 16 people needing help from the county. In May 2022, there were 66.

Those numbers came out Tuesday night at a meeting of the county’s Health and Human Services Committee.

At this rate, the county is on pace to help out more than 500 people by the end of the year.

“What may be unique to us at the present time is the number of beds we lost last year. That just eliminates opportunities for individuals, and likely in those cases, the rentals were much less. So again, people who were not homeless a year ago are finding themselves in that situation this year,” said Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

The county lost more than 90 beds after the closure of 661 Factory Street, and fires at both the Hotis and Rainbow motels.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Deb Reid says goodbye to co-workers on Waterman Drive.
Jefferson County dispatcher retires after 35 years
Officer involved shooting
Police officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect at Saranac Lake Stewart’s Shop
Drowning
Autopsy: actress Mary Mara accidentally drowned
Boy rushed to Syracuse hospital after bike - trailer collision

Latest News

The YMCA’s lap pool in downtown Watertown is permanently closed due to structural issues.
YMCA’s downtown lap pool closes after 109 years
Jefferson Community College
JCC: enrollment down, tuition up, jobs cut
COVID-19 testing
Free Covid testing program ending in Lewis County
Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation