Marjorie Ann McCullouch, 90, of Rossie

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie Ann McCullouch, age 90, of Rossie, passed away on June 28, 2022, at her home.

Marjorie was born on January 11, 1932, to the late William F. and Helen (Fleming) Campbell. She graduated from Hammond Central School and went on to graduate from Potsdam State College.

Marjorie married Malcolm “Corky” Irvine McCullouch on September 28, 1957, at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur, NY. They raised their three sons, Mark, Malcolm, and Michael, on their family farm in Hammond, NY.

Malcolm “Corky” McCullouch passed away on December 14, 2011.

Marjorie was very involved in her community and had a passion for teaching. She worked as a teacher at Gouverneur’s West Side School, was the Head Teacher at the Brasie Corners School, and served on the Hammond School Board for over 41 years.

Her passion for education and the community didn’t stop there; she was also on the North West Tech BOCES School Board for over 19 years, Rossie Planning Board, Office of the Aging Board, and Rossie Community Center Board. She was also actively involved in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Parish and served on the Rural Education Advisee Committee.

Marjorie enjoyed traveling, the company of her friends, and going out to eat. Her beloved dogs, Jose and Chi-Chi, were her favorite companions.

Marjorie is survived by her three sons, Mark, Malcolm, and Michael. Mark and his wife, Marie, have two children, Matthew and Mallory. Malcolm has two children, Zachary and Emma, and Michael and his wife, Kathy, have one son, Joseph. Grandson Matthew and his wife, Frances, have two children, Owen and Lincoln.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Her funeral will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Rossie on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The family welcomes you to join them at the Rossie Community Center following the burial in remembrance of Corky and Marjorie McCullouch.

You may share condolences, memories, and photos online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Rossie Community Center and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

