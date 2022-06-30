Advertisement

Marsha G. Campbell, 71, of Star Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Marsha G. Campbell, age 71, of Star Lake, passed away on June 27, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital.

Marsha was born on May 17, 1951 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Victor and Muriel (Kirnan) Pomerville. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1970 and began working in the Snack Bar at the Newton Falls Paper Mill a few years later; she reveled in learning and expanded her skills to Billing, Exporting, and finished her career there after 23 ½ years as Database Administrator.

On February 23, 1980, Marsha married Bruce A. Campbell; the two were very active in supporting Vietnam Veterans and their organizations, including the Wounded Warriors. They were both engaged with helping people in their community before Bruce passed away on July 19, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, Brendon of Star Lake and Robert of Florida; a daughter, Heather and fiancée, Charisse; and stepchild, Lorelli, of Ithaca; two brothers, Victor and wife Lena, along with John and wife Maureen. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Beth and Charles, Diane and Ed, Brenda and Walt, David, and Dale.

Marsha is predeceased by two sisters, Barbara and Janet, who left behind husbands Frank and Denis.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Cemetery in Star Lake, with reception to follow at the American Legion. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com .

Donations may be made in Marsha’s memory to Clifton-Fine Hospital, 1014 Oswegatchie Trail, Star Lake NY 13690.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Marjorie Ann McCullouch, age 90, of Rossie, passed away on June 28, 2022, at her home.
Marjorie Ann McCullouch, 90, of Rossie
Richard Fabeny obituary graphic.
Richard Frederic Fabend, 79, formerly of LaFargeville
Georgianna M. Cozy, 80, of N. Main Street, Massena, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June...
Georgianna M. Cozy, 80, of Massena
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: A workout in Chaumont

Obituaries

Adams Summer Concert Series
Adams Summer Concert Series gets underway next week
An extraordinary session of the New York State Legislature is set for next week.
New York governor: State to limit where guns can be carried
The Watertown Rapids faced the Boonville Blazers in an exhibition game at the Alex T. Duffy...
Rapids defeat Boonville Blazers in exhibition game
The annual Carthage baseball camp wrapped up Wednesday.
Carthage baseball clinic emphasizes fun
Graduation pics were among the many images shared with us this week via Send It To 7
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Pride, activism, graduations – and more!
Wake Up Weather
Becoming hot & humid by afternoon