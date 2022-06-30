New York governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York leaders plan to ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign saying guns are welcome.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she and lawmakers have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control bill that the Democratic-led Legislature is poised to pass Thursday.

The legislation was written after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state’s handgun licensing law.

It will also include provisions that make it harder to apply for a permit to carry a gun outside the home and create more rules around firearm storage.

