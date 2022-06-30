Advertisement

New York governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

An extraordinary session of the New York State Legislature is set for next week.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York leaders plan to ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign saying guns are welcome.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she and lawmakers have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control bill that the Democratic-led Legislature is poised to pass Thursday.

The legislation was written after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state’s handgun licensing law.

It will also include provisions that make it harder to apply for a permit to carry a gun outside the home and create more rules around firearm storage.

