Norwood police seek public’s help with stolen lumber investigation

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood police are investigating the theft of tens of thousands of dollars of lumber in a case that has stretched far beyond the village.

Officials are now asking the public for help.

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333), a yellow trailer, and two people they would like to talk to.

According to police, the images were taken in May at Merriman’s Lumber on South Main Street in Norwood.

They say the lumber loaded onto the truck’s trailer was charged to a credit card, which may have been stolen.

Since May, Norwood police say this has also happened in Watertown, Tupper Lake, Gouverneur, and Malone and the value of all the lumber combined could reach $40,000.

“It is primarily lumber that you would expect anyone from an individual to a small-scale or large-scale construction company to purchase, but it’s in the thousands of dollars. We have at this point multiple businesses that have been struck by these people so that increases the value of the lumber that’s been stolen immensely,” said Shawn Wells, Norwood Police Department

If you have information about the people police want to talk to or about anything involving the case, Norwood police ask you to call them at 315-353-2131.

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333), yellow trailer, and two people they would like to talk to. (Norwood Police Department)

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333), yellow trailer, and two people they would like to talk to. (Norwood Police Department)

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333), yellow trailer, and two people they would like to talk to. (Norwood Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.