Rapids defeat Boonville Blazers in exhibition game

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids played an exhibition game Wednesday night at the fairgrounds against a men’s team, the Boonville Blazers.

The Rapids did have Capital City on the schedule, but that team folded, so the Blazers stepped in as the exhibition opponent.

It was all Rapids in this exhibition. Michael Norton with the RBI single to right, driving in the first run of the game for Watertown.

A wild pitch allows Jonah Shearer to score from third. It’s 2-0 Rapids.

Jake Humes then pops up to the second baseman, allowing a run to tag up and score from third: 3-0 Watertown.

Hunter Ryan then reaches base on a throwing error, plating Brett Myers. Rapids are on top 4-0.

Mason Diaz then hits a sacrifice fly to center, driving in another run and expanding the Rapids’ lead to 5-0.

And it is an exhibition. Watertown High School coach and Rapids assistant Riley Moonan doubles in a couple of runs.

The Rapids take the exhibition over the Boonville Blazers adult men’s team 18-1.

The Rapids’ next league home game is Thursday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. They’ll take on the Utica Blue Sox, hoping to improve on their 5-17 record.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.