Rodney Lee Rubar, 59, of Lowville

Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rodney Lee Rubar, 59, of River Street, Lowville, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by a beloved son and daughter-in-law, Caleb and Lindsey Rubar of Mexico, NY; his siblings, Carol A. and Edward C. Gersten of Liverpool; Donna D. Pacilio of PA; William J. Rubar and Shawn Widrick of FL; Linda S. and Scott L. Montgomery of NC, Kathy J. Rubar of Greig; several aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rodney was born on July 31, 1963, in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Bernard and Anna Roggie Rubar. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1982. Rodney worked for Gary’s Restaurant for many years and also mowed lawns for First Presbyterian Church of Lowville.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Lowville. Rodney was a very caring man who loved his church family. He would mow their lawns and shovel their sidewalks during the winter. He was a huge Giants football fan and always wore his Giants Christmas hat during the holiday. Christmas was his favorite time of year and he loved to decorate for it. Rodney’s greatest joy and biggest accomplishment was when his son, Caleb, was born. Caleb was everything to him and Rodney would tell anyone who would listen, all about his son and how much he loved him.

Caleb would also like to thank Rodney’s neighbor, Sharon, for always being there and being a faithful friend to him throughout the years.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

