Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Sandy Creek man shot and killed his neighbor with a pistol.

Troopers released more information Thursday about an incident that ended in the death of 29-year-old Charles Rothenburg. Sixty-two-year-old Alva Parsons has been charged with second-degree murder in Rothenburg’s death.

Police say Rothenburg and his girlfriend were living in a camping trailer on property next to Parson’s home at 5863 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Sandy Creek.

They say the two men got into an argument inside the home on Monday, ending with Parsons shooting Rothenburg. Troopers say they’ve recovered the weapon.

Police also say they’re aware of a social media post that identifies a witness.

Rothenburg’s body was found inside Parsons’ home on Wednesday after police spent two days trying to find him. They were asked on Monday to check on his welfare and their investigation led them to Parson’s home.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 315-366-6000.

