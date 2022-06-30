Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Pride, activism, graduations – and more!

(WWNY) - We start by congratulating the class of 2022. This week saw several school and college graduations. Thank you to all the proud parents who shared their smiling graduate photos – and well done, students!

Smiles continued at River Pride along the St. Lawrence River. It was a celebration of LGBTQ-plus community members and their allies. Thank you, Katie Taylor, for sharing the colorful event.

In Canton, hundreds gathered to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade. Matthew Manierre says there were at least 300 people rallying for a woman’s right to choose.

In Clayton, a special guest is hard to miss in the water. Theodore Too, the popular character from a Canadian children’s show, was spotted by Wendy Dickson.

And finally, in Lowville, the Lewis County Marine Corps League dedicated their new pavilion to a special member, past Commandant Dave Becker. Thank you to Benjamin Lyndaker for sharing.

With the Fourth of July coming up, we have a Send It To 7 share space for your firework and festivity photos. We’d love to see how you celebrate. Send us your pics and videos on our website or mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

