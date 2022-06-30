YMCA’s downtown lap pool closes after 109 years

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA’s lap pool in downtown Watertown is now drained and permanently closed due to structural issues.

Following a recent inspection of the 109-year-old pool, officials say they were urged to shut down the pool to ensure the safety of members and guests.

Lap swim opportunities will remain available at varying times in the recreational pool at the Downtown YMCA and from 6:15-7:15 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Watertown High School pool by appointment only through Group Ex Pro at the Y beginning July 5.

the new YMCA Community and Aquatic Center will have new pools. The center is expected to open near the end of 2023.

“We had hoped that the integrity of the lap pool would sustain until the new pools were complete at the end of next year. We are deeply disappointed that it is not to be and appeal to all to help us make sure the new pools happen,” stated Denise Young, CEO of the Watertown Family YMCA.

The Y’s board of directors said it was saddened to make the announcement.

“Five generations of Jefferson County residents have learned to swim at the YMCA and countless drownings have been prevented as a result,” Y officials said in a news release. “The lap pool has seen the formation of hundreds of lifelong friendships and countless healthy years added to lives. It has been the first job for a multitude of young people and seen the last day start with a lap for some of the most notable lives in our community. If a pool could talk - the stories it could tell. The YMCA staff are working to set up a community get-together to tell those stories and support the construction of the new lap pool in the near future.”

Community support for the completion of the New Downtown YMCA Community and Aquatic Center has become more important than ever.

Contact the Downtown YMCA member services desk at 315-782-3100 for assistance with Group Ex Pro to reserve lap swim times in either the Downtown YMCA recreational pool or the Watertown High School lap pool.

