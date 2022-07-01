Advertisement

6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – A healthy baby was recently surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana, making it the sixth baby surrendered in a Baby Box this year.

Firefighters at the Mooresville Fire Department immediately tended to the infant when it was placed into the temperature-controlled box.

It was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is doing well.

“The Mooresville Fire Department is here to protect property and save lives,” Fire Chief Matt Dalton said. “With this box at our station, it gives our department another tool to do just that.”

The Mooresville location was the 39th Baby Box installed and offers a safe and anonymous way for new mothers to surrender their newborn babies they are unable to care for.

“We know this mother loves her infant immensely and we are proud of this selfless act. A loving family will soon adopt this baby and we are so grateful to be part of changing the narrative for this infant and the birth mother,” Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey said.

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, 20 infants have been placed in a Baby Box since November 2017.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location, or to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

