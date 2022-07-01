MESA, Arizona (WWNY) - Alan D. Smith, 64, a native of Massena and resident of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 25, 2022 after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Among his survivors are his wife, three sons, his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Smith of Massena and two brothers,

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2023 when Alan is returned home to Massena to be buried with his family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

