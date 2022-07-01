Allen B. Huff, Jr., 64, of Watertown, passed away June 29, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Allen B. Huff, Jr., 64, of Watertown, passed away June 29, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Allen was a born April 11, 1958, in Centerville, AL, son of Allen B. Huff, Sr and Rose (Parker) Huff. In Alabama he graduated from high school and earned a bachelor’s of arts in accounting. Allen joined the United States Army, after 21 years he was honorably discharged from Fort Drum, NY where he was a supervisor and cook. For ten years Allen was a cook and housekeeper for Jefferson Rehabilitation Center retiring in August of 2019.

On May 16, 2015 he married Catherine T. Irvine at the First Baptist Church in Watertown, NY with Reverend Jeffrey Smith officiating.

Allen is survived by his wife Cathy, a son, David Huff, Colorado Springs, Colorado, three step children, Stephanie Thomas, W. Virginia, Cheyane Martin, Knoxville, TN, Christopher Martin, Watertown, step grandchildren, Adera Thomas, W. Virginia, Jace Jones, Knoxville, TN, a brother, James (Elaine) Huff, Douglasville, GA, a nieces Carol Huff, several aunts, uncles and cousins and a step grand baby on the way in December. He is predeceased by a nephew, James Huff and a step granddaughter, Cimmaron Thomas.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 2-4pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Friday, July, 15, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery with military honors.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.