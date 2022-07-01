Boil-water advisory lifted in town of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Town of Watertown business and residents affected by a water main break earlier this week no longer have to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it.

That’s the word from town officials Friday morning.

The water main on Watertown Center Loop Road first broke Sunday. It was repaired, but broke again on Monday.

Crews replaced the water main entirely and it was back to full operation by Wednesday.

The break affected customers along U.S. Route 11, State Route 232, county routes 155 and 67, Spring Valley Drive, and Summit Drive.

