Cabaret Back on the Big Screen

Fathom Event on the Big Screen, July 17 and 20th
July 17 and July 20th at Salmon Run Mall Cinema
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Sunday, July 17 at 3:00 pm

Wednesday, July 20 at 7:00 pm

a Fathom Event

The best director Oscar that went to Fosse and not Francis Ford Coppola for The Godfather

Berlin, 1931. As Nazism rises in Germany, flamboyant American Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) sings in a decadent nightclub and falls in love with a British language teacher (Michael York) -- whom she shares with a homosexual German baron. But Sally’s small, carefree, tolerant and fragile cabaret world is about to be crushed under the boot of the Nazis as Berlin becomes a trap from which Sally’s German friends will not escape in this ground-breaking, blockbuster film version of the Broadway musical Cabaret.

Winner of eight Academy Awards®: Best Actress in a Leading Role - Liza Minnelli Best Director - Bob Fosse Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Joel Grey Best Music, Scoring Original Song Score and/or Adaptation Best Art Direction-Set Decoration Best Cinematography Best Film Editing Best Sound Based on the book Berlin Stories by Christopher Isherwood, the Broadway play I Am a Camera based on the book and written by John Van Druten and on the Broadway musical written by Joe Masteroff.

This 50th anniversary event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

