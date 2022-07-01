Contour Airlines now offering flights to and from Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new airline in Ogdensburg after SkyWest left the airport in June.

Contour Airlines will start running flights from Ogdensburg to Philadelphia.

Contour leaders celebrated the new flight service Friday at the airport.

Twelve flights will run throughout the week.

Ogdensburg officials say it’s good to have the airport up and running again with a new airline.

“We’re very fortunate to have an airline such as Contour, who has an excellent reputation for being on time and going to places where people want to go. Again, we’re very happy with Contour being here,” said Sam Burns, Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority chairman.

According to Ogdensburg International Airport officials, an average of 45,000 passengers go through the airport every year.

Contour says it looks forward to working with the people of the north country and promises a good flying experience.

