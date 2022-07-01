Advertisement

Contour Airlines now offering flights to and from Ogdensburg

Contour Airlines
Contour Airlines(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new airline in Ogdensburg after SkyWest left the airport in June.

Contour Airlines will start running flights from Ogdensburg to Philadelphia.

Contour leaders celebrated the new flight service Friday at the airport.

Twelve flights will run throughout the week.

Ogdensburg officials say it’s good to have the airport up and running again with a new airline.

“We’re very fortunate to have an airline such as Contour, who has an excellent reputation for being on time and going to places where people want to go. Again, we’re very happy with Contour being here,” said Sam Burns, Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority chairman.

According to Ogdensburg International Airport officials, an average of 45,000 passengers go through the airport every year.

Contour says it looks forward to working with the people of the north country and promises a good flying experience.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

Volunteer Transportation Center
Volunteer drivers see hike in mileage reimbursement
Tents pop up every 4th of July season, selling an assortment of different types of so-called...
How to use fireworks safely and legally
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Keeping Lewis County trails safe for ATV riders
Bill Bonner's says this damage to his rental unit happened while a tenant didn't pay rent...
Many landlords on waiting list for grant to repair apartments
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 2002 goose drive