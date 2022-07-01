A few rain showers on Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tonight will be a dry night with lows anywhere from the mid 60s to around 70.

Friday will be a warmer day with highs getting into the lower 80s with rain possible after 6PM. Winds during the day Friday will also be breezy with wind gust up to 30 MPH at times.

A few left over rain showers are likely early Saturday morning, but by the afternoon we should become partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be a dry day with highs in the mid 70s.

The 4th of July will be dry with highs in the upper 70s.

The only chance of rain next week will be on Wednesday and is only at 30 percent.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.