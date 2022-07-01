George H. Gould, IV, 63, of Cape Vincent

George H. Gould IV, 63, of Wooden Drive South, passed away on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - George H. Gould IV, 63, of Wooden Drive South, passed away on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent, NY.

George was born on September 1st, 1958 in Rochester, NY to George Gould III and Jane (Loomis) Gould. Graduate of Athena High School in Greece, NY, 1977. George had many places of employment throughout his career but what he loved the most was his bus driving career. A Spencerport Transportation employee for 26 years and retired in March of 2020. He formed many special friendships and bonds with the people he worked with throughout his career. He was union president for 15 years.

George was married to Lori Pagano on February 17th 2009 in the Florida Keys.

George loved boating and fishing. He had a passion for working on boats and motors. If it was something that George thought he could fix himself he would make sure he completed it. He opened up a small boat business in Three Mile Bay in 2013 where he could combine his passion and skills. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He belonged to the Moose Club in Key Largo Florida.

Along with his wife of 13 years, George is survived by his sister Jennifer (Robin) Gould, Gulfport, FL. Sons George (Kathy) Gould V, Rochester NY, Stephen (Diana) Pagano, Rochester, NY, and Michael Johnston, Rochester, NY. Grandchildren Georgie Gould VI, Juliette Tinch, Cora Hurtubis, Rochester, NY. Nieces and Nephews. Special friends Mike (Tracey) Woodward and Bud (Teresa) Albro.

George is predeceased by his father George (Poppy) Gould III.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 6th from 6-8PM at Cleveland Funeral Home 188 W Broadway St, Cape Vincent, NY, 13618.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.