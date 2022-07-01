Gloria M. Evans, of Watertown

Gloria M. Evans, born February 18, 1924, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, in Watertown, NY at the home of her son Dr. David Rechlin. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. Evans, born February 18, 1924, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, in Watertown, NY at the home of her son Dr. David Rechlin. A long-time resident of Fredonia, Gloria had previously lived in West Seneca, NY, Derby, NY, and Stuart, FL. Gloria was the daughter of Fred and Lucy Grotke, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husbands Ted Rechlin and George Evans, as well as her brother Cliff Grotke.

Gloria lived a long, rich life in which faith, family, and learning were paramount. She traveled the world, experiencing and embracing new and different cultures. She was the lovingly devoted Mother of Michael (Nancy Boyer) Rechlin, Cynthia (Tom Gordon) Rechlin, Terry (Joan) Rechlin, and David (Karen) Rechlin. She was the treasured Grandma of Bethany (fiance Jorge) Boyer-Rechlin , Nathan Boyer-Rechlin, Matthew (Britta Voss) Rechlin Gordon, Travis (Xin Wang) Rechlin Gordon, Jillian (Aaron) Collins, Lydia Rechlin, Emily Rechlin, Elliot Rechlin, and Dan (Megan) Rechlin. She was also blessed with three (plus) great grandchildren, and so, the circle of life goes on.

Accomplished in many ways, Gloria was always grateful and appreciative for the talents of others. Be it a ballgame, a Christmas pageant, a recital, a parade, or Lily’s enthusiastic performances in Church, she always clapped the loudest and the longest. We applaud you now, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Friend. We are supremely grateful for you and forever Blessed because of you.

Gloria was a member of Fredonia Presbyterian Church. She also contributed regularly to the Lakeshore Humane Society. If you wish, please consider contributing to these organizations in her memory. A gathering to remember and honor her will be held at a later date.

Arrangements in Watertown, NY are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.