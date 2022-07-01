Advertisement

July 4 weekend is looking great

Looking nice for the weekend and into next week
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and muggy today.

Temperatures started in the 60s and 70s and are expected to reach the mid- to upper 80s.

It will be humid with hazy sunshine.

It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Rain starts up overnight and continues Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. Skies should be clear by afternoon, and it will be less humid. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

And that’s where the highs will be through Thursday.

It will be sunny Sunday and mostly sunny on the Fourth of July. We could see rain Tuesday morning and partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday.

