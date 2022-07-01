Laverty Golf Tournament next weekend
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s almost time for the 26th annual Laverty Golf Tournament that benefits the Credo Community Center Foundation.
Credo fund development director Kourtni Jones talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
Watch the video above for her interview.
The four-person captain-and-crew tournament is Saturday, July 9 at Willowbrook Golf Course. Registration is at 9 a.m.
The cost is $80 per person.
You can sign up by calling 918-440-8136 or emailing kourtnij@credocc.com.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.