Laverty Golf Tournament next weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s almost time for the 26th annual Laverty Golf Tournament that benefits the Credo Community Center Foundation.

Credo fund development director Kourtni Jones talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The four-person captain-and-crew tournament is Saturday, July 9 at Willowbrook Golf Course. Registration is at 9 a.m.

The cost is $80 per person.

You can sign up by calling 918-440-8136 or emailing kourtnij@credocc.com.

