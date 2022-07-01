Nancy “Nan” Adeline Lyttle, 83, of Rices Junction

Nancy “Nan” Adeline Lyttle, 83 of the Old Rices Road was ushered into the glory of her Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay after suffering a stroke on Father’s day June 19th. (Source: Funeral Home)

RICES JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Nancy “Nan” Adeline Lyttle, 83 of the Old Rices Road was ushered into the glory of her Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay after suffering a stroke on Father’s day June 19th.

The funeral will be 2 pm Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at the First Church of the Nazarene, Thompson Blvd, Watertown. Calling hours will begin at 12 noon prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Born in Watertown, NY, July 4, 1938, the youngest of five children, to the late Antoine and Ruth (Tiernan) LaFave, Nancy lived her entire life in the Watertown area.

On May 24,1958 Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Charles A. “Chuck” Lyttle at Sacred Heart Church in Watertown. Together they built a life centered around their children starting in a modest duplex on Plum Ave. They then moved to Davidson Street for several years. Finally, “settling down”, the last 45 years were spent on the homestead at Rice’s Junction south of Watertown where all the family would gather to celebrate every holiday, birthday, or anniversary with the best cooking around…especially her meatballs & sauce. Not only was cooking and baking great food a favorite pastime of hers, it was her ministry, not only at home but for church for dinners as well as the Town of Watertown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. If there were people to be fed…Mom was there!

The family didn’t include just their four children, but all the cousins considered Aunt Nan their second Mom. Wherever we were, inside, outside, down the block or up in the garden, we all knew when it was time to eat because everyone recognized Nan’s unmistakable whistle.

Nancy spent many years working as a secretary at several businesses, from the Watertown Daily Times, WPBS Public TV, Blue Seal Feed and the Watertown Local Development as well as a short stint as a teacher’s aide at Cooper Street School. No matter where she worked, Nancy was known and loved by all for her no nonsense, tell ‘em like it is personality.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 64 years Charles A. Lyttle, their children Kathryn A. Gibson (Terry), Brenda L. Lyttle & her companion Bill DeVito, Amy M. Rapholz and her companion Mike Coppola, Charles E. Lyttle (Amy Kelley). A sister Margaret & brother-in-law Ronald Peronne, sister-in-law Barbara (Gerstenschlager) LaFave, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren along with many nieces & nephews. Going on before her were a brother, Edward T. LaFave, Sisters and brothers-in-law Ruth M. & Alfred Bergevin, Jeanne & Richard Meagher.

Family was always first and no matter how busy they were, Nan & Chuck made time for family vacations…especially camping at Cedar Point on the St. Lawrence River! Although she had many vacation spots she enjoyed, Rockport, MA, Florida, and others, how fitting it is that she spent her last few days in a room at River Hospital with a great view of her beloved St. Lawrence River!

Thank you for giving the best you had to give to all of us Mom, Maudie, Nana, Nan, Adeline, Aunt Nan! We rejoice…you have shed the many illnesses and struggles of this world you have faithfully endured and are now in Glory with your Savior Jesus.

