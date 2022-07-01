Advertisement

New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

FILE - A brief patch of early morning sunlight brightens the landscape around the Greenidge...
FILE - A brief patch of early morning sunlight brightens the landscape around the Greenidge Generation power plant, Oct. 15, 2021, in Dresden, N.Y. State officials on Thursday, June, 30, 2022, denied air permit renewals to a bitcoin-mining power plant in Finger Lakes that environmentalists called a threat to New York's climate goals.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has denied required air permit renewals to a bitcoin-mining power plant on the grounds that it was a threat to the state’s climate goals.

The permitting decision was another example of New York putting the brakes on a cryptocurrency bonanza that has alarmed environmentalists.

The state’s permitting decision involved Greenidge Generation, a power plant that had once been shut down, but was converted from to natural gas several years ago and began bitcoin mining in earnest in 2020.

A majority of the electricity produced by the plant is now used to run more than 15,000 computer servers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

Gas prices decrease, while strikes from pilots increase ahead of an expected holiday travel...
Gas prices decrease, pilots strike ahead of holiday travel
FILE PHOTO - A spokesman for the Odesa regional government says another 30 people have been...
At least 18 dead in Russian missile attack on Odesa
The U.S. Supreme Court rules President Biden has the power to end the Trump-era 'Remain in...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end Trump-era immigration policy
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court