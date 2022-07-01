Advertisement

NY consumer confidence lowest in more than 10 years

Consumer confidence
Consumer confidence(MGN / Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Consumer confidence in New York is at its lowest in more than a decade.

Siena College pollsters measure consumer sentiment every quarter. It dropped more than 6 points from the first quarter of 2022 to the second quarter.

Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, said the last time New York’s overall index of consumer sentiment was this low was in October 2011.

The index dropped from 68.0 in the first quarter to 61.7 at the end of June. Less confident are upstate residents (51.1), senior citizens (53.1), lower income residents (55.0), and Republicans (47.6).

“Nearly seven of every 10 New Yorkers are impacted by gas prices and more, 80% are seriously affected by food prices,” Levy said. “Gas prices have only hurt residents this dramatically in 2011 and 2008 and food has only taken this big of a bite out of us once in the last 15 years, July 2008.”

Despite the drop in confidence, New York is still ahead of the nation, which has an index of 50.0.

“Still, despite inflation damaging the spirit of New Yorkers, with a strong job market, we continue to plan to purchase major consumer goods and New Yorkers continue to be more optimistic than the nation at large,” Levy said.

Levy said the confidence American have in the economy of the future is at its lowest in the 23 years Siena has tracked it at 47.5. New Yorkers’ confidence in the future is a much higher 67.6.

