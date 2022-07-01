NY lawmakers consider proposed abortion rights amendment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would enshrine abortion rights — as well as gender expression rights — following the overturning of Roe v. Wade under a proposed state constitutional amendment released Friday.

A legislative committee was expected to meet Friday to begin the process of passing the amendment. It would ban discrimination based on “pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.”

Lawmakers are expected to pass the resolution in both legislative chambers Friday.

State legislators are also seeking to add ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression to the state’s Equal Protection Amendment.

