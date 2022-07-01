Advertisement

NY lawmakers consider proposed abortion rights amendment

New York state Capitol
New York state Capitol(Hans Pennink | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would enshrine abortion rights — as well as gender expression rights — following the overturning of Roe v. Wade under a proposed state constitutional amendment released Friday.

A legislative committee was expected to meet Friday to begin the process of passing the amendment. It would ban discrimination based on “pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.”

Lawmakers are expected to pass the resolution in both legislative chambers Friday.

State legislators are also seeking to add ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression to the state’s Equal Protection Amendment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

Water faucet
Boil-water advisory lifted in town of Watertown
Consumer confidence
NY consumer confidence lowest in more than 10 years
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
26th Annual Laverty Golf Tournament
Laverty Golf Tournament next weekend