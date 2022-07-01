Advertisement

Ogdensburg seeking bids to raze old cheese plant following fire

The Ogdensburg Police Department is now investigating Monday's "suspicious" fire at a former cheese plant in the city.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is moving forward in getting rid of an abandoned cheese plant, which caught fire earlier this week.

thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the plant Monday as a suspicious fire burned inside.

The next day crews were bringing down some of the walls.

Now the city is asking for bids to tear down and clear the property.

Bids are due by July 7 and they are set to be opened on July 12.

