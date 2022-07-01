Ogdensburg seeking bids to raze old cheese plant following fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is moving forward in getting rid of an abandoned cheese plant, which caught fire earlier this week.

thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the plant Monday as a suspicious fire burned inside.

The next day crews were bringing down some of the walls.

Now the city is asking for bids to tear down and clear the property.

Bids are due by July 7 and they are set to be opened on July 12.

