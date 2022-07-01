Advertisement

Rapids snap Utica’s 14-game win streak

Rapids snap Utica's 14-game win streak
By Rob Krone
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back in action at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Thursday, playing host to the Utica Blue Sox in a PGCBL crossover game.

The Rapids, winners of three of their last six games, were looking to get out to a quick start against the Blue Sox.

Josh Ruiz gets the start on the hill for the Rapids, looking strong early on and striking out Edwin Tavarez.

Bottom one: the Rapids take the lead when Tyree Bradley singles through the hole into left field. Ellis Schwartz scores from second, and it’s 1-0 Watertown.

Then it’s Michael Norton with the groundout to first. Rob Conley scores. It’s 2-0 Watertown.

Connor Maxwell follows with the grounder under the shortstop’s glove. Both Bradley and Owen Parliment score. It’s now 4-0 Rapids.

Bottom two: the Rapids aren’t done. Conley hits a grounder to second that the second baseman throws away, allowing Colin Hageman to score, making it 5-0 Rapids.

Then it’s Elvis Lopez grounding into a double play. On the play, Schwartz crosses. Now it’s 6-0.

Watertown goes on to beat Utica 16-6, ending the Blue Sox’s 14-game winning streak.

