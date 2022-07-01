Red & Black prepare to defend league championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are looking to defend their Empire Football League championship when their season opens on Saturday, July 9 at Glens Falls.

Defense is always a trademark of the Red & Black and a big reason for last year’s championship run.

Defensive coach Nathan Bryant was the architect of last year’s defense. He’s expecting more success this season.

Bryant will have some help this season with Aaron Rivers making the move from high school coaching to semipro football.

How important was the defense? Linebacker Joshua Lear is excited for another season.

The head coach and MVP from last season are happy to tee it up in 10 days...

The Red & Black will be tested early with the first four games on the road.

