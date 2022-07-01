Roberta Anne Carpenter, 85, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2014. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roberta Anne Carpenter, 85, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2014.

Born November 29, 1936, in Rodman, NY, a daughter of Bernard C. And Marion Frink Colman; she attended a Rodman Country School and graduated from Adams Center Central School in 1954. In high school she was in the band, choir and participated in plays. She graduated from Central City Business Institute in 1955, after completing an Office Administration Course. She worked at Model Home Accessories in Watertown from 1955 to 1957 as an office manager. Mrs. Carpenter worked at Hartford Insurance Company Claims Office, Watertown, from 1970 until it closed in 1985. She then went to work at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office until she retired in March of 2001.

She married Lawrence N. Carpenter on October 20, 1956 at Rodman Congregational Church with the Rev. John Wetzel officiating. They lived all of their married life in Sackets Harbor until moving to the Summit Village in 2014. Mr. Carpenter passed away in 2017.

Mrs. Carpenter enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Along with her mother, Marion Colman, she compiled a book of diaries and letters of Civil War Ancestors, Winfield and George Colman, entitled “Two For The Union”. She was a member and then a leader of the 4H Zoar Patriots, Rodman, then later a Brownie and Girl Scout leader in Sackets Harbor.

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law; Denise and Howard Pope, St. Regis Falls, Linda and Thomas Stoffel, Chaumont and Peggy and Thomas Liptrott, Sackets Harbor and two sons and daughters-in-law; Larry and Lori Carpenter, Rodman, and Scott and Tanya Carpenter, Adams. Also surviving are a sister, Phyllis Russell and a brother, Winfield Colman, both of Rodman, and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Colman, Rodman and Jean Fitzgerald, Adams. Also 8 grandchildren; Stacey (Andy) Burns, Watertown, Diana (Richard) Bice, Dexter, Russell Edmonds, North Carolina, Emily Harris, Virginia, Thomas (Tracy) Liptrott II, Brownville, Holly (Matt) Rogers, Adams Center, Christopher Carpenter, Rodman and Joel Carpenter (Andrea Velasquez) New Paltz, 15 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her husband, a brother, Wesley Colman and a great-granddaughter, Shelby Harris, predeceased her.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5th at the Johnson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at the Sackets Harbor American Legion.

Donations in memory of Mrs. Carpenter may be sent to the Sackets Harbor Fire and Ambulance Squad, 112 N. Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff on the 3rd floor at Samaritan Summit Village for their care and compassion provided to their mother.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.