The Rock Closet finds new home

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was set to close Friday unless it found a new home - and a new home has been located.

The Rock Closet, operating on State Street in Watertown, is a place to go when people need free clothing.

A few weeks ago, those who run The Rock Closet were told it would longer be supported by The Rock Church and the organization would need to find a new space.

The Rock Closet did find a new location and will announce that soon.

In the meantime, The Rock Closet will be allowed to go one more week in its current location.

It should be in its new location in August.

