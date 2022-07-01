Advertisement

Volunteer drivers see hike in mileage reimbursement

Volunteer Transportation Center
Volunteer Transportation Center(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers drivers get a bump in federal mile reimbursement.

The feds raised the reimbursement rate from 58 and a half cents a mile to 62 and a half cents a mile starting July 1.

The increase will help people who drive for the Volunteer Transportation Center when the clients are under a Medicaid plan or other contracted services.

“A 4-cent bump in mileage, which doesn’t sound like much, but when you obviously multiply that over, you know, thousands and thousands, up to millions of miles that we transport clients, that makes a huge difference,” said Jeremiah Papineau, VTC.

In March, the VTC upped its rate to 50 cents a mile for drivers who don’t qualify for the federal reimbursement rate.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

Tents pop up every 4th of July season, selling an assortment of different types of so-called...
How to use fireworks safely and legally
ATVs on a Lewis County trail
Keeping Lewis County trails safe for ATV riders
Bill Bonner's says this damage to his rental unit happened while a tenant didn't pay rent...
Many landlords on waiting list for grant to repair apartments
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 2002 goose drive