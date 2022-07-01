Volunteer drivers see hike in mileage reimbursement

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers drivers get a bump in federal mile reimbursement.

The feds raised the reimbursement rate from 58 and a half cents a mile to 62 and a half cents a mile starting July 1.

The increase will help people who drive for the Volunteer Transportation Center when the clients are under a Medicaid plan or other contracted services.

“A 4-cent bump in mileage, which doesn’t sound like much, but when you obviously multiply that over, you know, thousands and thousands, up to millions of miles that we transport clients, that makes a huge difference,” said Jeremiah Papineau, VTC.

In March, the VTC upped its rate to 50 cents a mile for drivers who don’t qualify for the federal reimbursement rate.

