Walczyk calls special legislative session on guns a ‘circus’

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A north country lawmaker is calling the special legislative session in Albany a “circus” after the governor released details of new gun rules.

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District) said Gov. Kathy Hochul “failed miserably to have legislation ready to debate.”

State lawmakers are reviewing the specifics of plans to remove a barrier to getting a concealed carry handgun permit in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling, while also placing new restrictions on who can get a permit and limiting where people can carry firearms.

Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature’s continued a special legislative session the Democratic governor called with the intent of overhauling its century-old law for carrying guns and limiting the proliferation of firearms in public.

Walczyk issued the following statement:

“Seven days ago, Governor Hochul called for the Legislature to hold a Special Session on Thursday, June 30th. Well, the Legislature showed up, but the Governor failed miserably to have legislation ready to debate. After more than 24 hours of waiting, and a considerable expense to the taxpayers, we are going to take up bills with a message of necessity, robbing New Yorkers the opportunity to read the bills themselves.

“With each day that goes by, it’s more and more evident that Governor Hochul is not doing her job of fighting for New Yorkers. The Governor said that she “respects the Legislature” but after this circus has unfolded, it’s clear she doesn’t. This is nothing more than a PR stunt for her.”

