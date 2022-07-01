Advertisement

YMCA officials eye new lap pool, as old one closes

Artist's rendition of new YMCA lap pool in downtown Watertown.
Artist's rendition of new YMCA lap pool in downtown Watertown.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown YMCA officials are promising a new lap pool to replace the one they closed after 109 years.

“It will be six lanes, it will be regulation length,” said Denise Young, Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA.

“We will have a competitive lap pool for our community,” she said.

Young’s comments came a day after the ‘Y’ announced it had permanently closed the downtown Y’s lap pool.

The lap pool is a Watertown institution.

“I hear that from people all the time. ‘I learned to swim here. My parents brought me here as a tiny child. I was a guard here. This was my first job,’” Young said.

“This was he first job for a whole lot of people in Watertown - the people who made friendships here, swimming in this pool, meeting other people. There’s 109 years of history.”

The pool is actually part of the Y building on Public Square, built into the second floor.

“It’s amazing,” Young said. “The engineering at that time, and how this was built is really a remarkable thing.”

An inspection two weeks ago led Y officials to conclude the pool, which is basically a big steel tank, could spring a leak.

“There’s a small, small possibility that if we left this tank full, the tank could get a hole and dump the water from the pool onto the people downstairs,” Young said.

The Y’s new aquatic and community center will have a lap pool, but it will have six lanes instead of four, and be regulation-sized, “so we will have a competitive lap pool for our community,” Young said.

The aquatic center is going into the old Stream call center building on Arsenal Street. Y officials plan a ceremonial ground-breaking in a couple of weeks, with a goal of completing the $27.5 million project by November, 2023.

The Y will also announce a new community fund drive for the aquatic center, with a goal of $500,000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

The Ogdensburg Police Department is now investigating Monday's "suspicious" fire at a former...
Ogdensburg seeking bids to raze old cheese plant following fire
Fireworks at Watertown's Concert in the Park
No 1812 Overture: orchestra protests Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Rock Closet
The Rock Closet finds new home
New York state Capitol
NY lawmakers consider proposed abortion rights amendment