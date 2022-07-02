Advertisement

Friday Sports: Rapids clinch 2nd straight win

By Rob Krone
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back home at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds for a 2nd straight night, hosting the Boonville baseball club in a PGCBL East division matchup.

The Rapids were in search of their 2nd straight win after beating Utica Thursday night 16-6, ending the Blue Sox 14 game win streak.

At the bottom of the 1st, Elvis Lopez hits a shot the 2nd baseman can’t handle, Ellis Schwartz scores and it’s 1-0 Rapids.

Boonville starter Ryan McWilliams uncorks a wild pitch that brings home Eli Meredith: 2-0 Rapids.

Then it was Brett Myers drawing the bases loaded walk that forces home Lopez: Rapids go on top 3-0.

McWilliams then hits Jonah Shearer and Tyree Bradley trots home from 3rd: 4-0 Rapids.

Anthony Lapine would replace McWilliams and hits Mason Diaz on the helmet. That forces home Owen Parliment: 5-0 Rapids.

A few batters later, Hunter Ryan singles through the hole to left field. Both Brett Myers and Shearer score: 7-0 Watertown.

Still in the 1st, Ellis Schwartz singles to right field and Diaz scores: 8-0 Watertown.

A wild pitch then brings home Ryan, Rapids take a 9-0 lead after 1 inning.

The Rapids win 12-1 in 7 innings.

Brasher Falls native and former Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant Coach Derek Lalonde was officially named head coach of the Detroit Red Wings at a press conference in the Motor City.

Lalonde leaves the Lightning, a team he helped lead to 3 straight Stanley Cup finals and 2 Stanley Cup titles in his 4 seasons there, to take over a Red Wings team that has not made the playoffs for 6 straight seasons after a run of 25 straight post season appearances.

Lalonde knows there’s a lot of work ahead to rebuild one of the NHL’s original franchises, but says he’s excited for the opportunity to be an NHL head coach.

“This- This is exciting. These are- These are 3 Stanley Cup runs to turn into a head coach, it’s intense. There’s been a lot of emotions about it, but a dream. A dream come true. I think anybody would love to be in this situation I am in and myself, my family embrace that and we’re very excited,” said Lalonde.

