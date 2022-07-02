Hochul signs new gun rules into law, takes effect September 1st

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late Friday night, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the new gun rules into law.

The law restricts carrying a concealed weapon in “sensitive locations”. That includes places like airports, schools, churches, public demonstrations, government buildings, etc.

You cannot take a concealed gun on private property.

The law will also require more training, gives the state oversight on background checks, and creates a statewide license and ammo database.

You can find a full description of the new law on the governor’s website.

The law takes effect September 1st, 2022.

