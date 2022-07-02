Advertisement

Hochul signs new gun rules into law, takes effect September 1st

Late Friday night, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the new gun rules into law.
Late Friday night, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the new gun rules into law.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late Friday night, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the new gun rules into law.

The law restricts carrying a concealed weapon in “sensitive locations”. That includes places like airports, schools, churches, public demonstrations, government buildings, etc.

You cannot take a concealed gun on private property.

The law will also require more training, gives the state oversight on background checks, and creates a statewide license and ammo database.

You can find a full description of the new law on the governor’s website.

The law takes effect September 1st, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

Friday Sports: Rapids clinch 2nd straight win
The Watertown Rapids were back home at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds for a 2nd straight night,...
Friday Sports: Rapids clinch 2nd straight win
WWNY
Pride of Baltimore II docks in Clayton
WWNY Blast From the Past: 2002 goose drive