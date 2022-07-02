John Francis Freego, 73, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - John Francis Freego, 73, of Stiles Road, Canton died Friday, July 1, 2022 at Sunnyside Care Center in East Syracuse after a brief stay.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton. VFW Post #1231 will conduct a service for a fallen comrade and military honors after the service. Additional off-street parking will be available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

Memorial contributions may be made to Robert J. Freego, AMVETS, Post #282, 6771 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Born July 13, 1948 in Massena, NY, John was the son of the late Robert J. and Pauleen (Freego). He attended Canton High School and later joined the US Army at the age of 17. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving from 1965-1968.

On December 13, 1969 he married Diane Cota. The couple were married 52 and one half years.

John worked most recently as a mechanic for U-Haul in Canton and was a member of Edward C. Seymour Post #1231 VFW, Canton where he served with the Honor Guard providing over 200 services for North Country Veterans. He also belonged to Robert J. Freego Post #282 in Potsdam. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring old cars, demolition derbies and racing stock cars at the county fair and area fields days. He was also a NASCAR fan, enjoyed time at his camp and socializing with friends.

Surviving are his wife, Diane of Canton; grandson Ethan Gibbons and son-in-law Scott Gibbons of Canton; a sister Judy (Bill) Murphy of Canton; a brother Robert (Melida) Freego of Theresa; and five nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his parents and daughter Susan Freego Gibbons (2020).

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

