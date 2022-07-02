Mainly dry this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers and thunderstorms tonight after 10 PM and ending early Saturday morning.

Saturday we will start out with a few left over showers from the rain overnight, but by 8 AM we will be dry with clouds starting to clear out. Saturday afternoon a few clouds will be possible as highs get into the lower to mid 70s. Winds will also be breezy at times Saturday coming out of the WSW at 5 to 15 MPH with higher gust at times.

Sunday will be a sunny day with highs around 75.

Monday will be a dry day with party sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday we will have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs make it into the mid 70s.

Wednesday highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 with party sunny skies.

Thursday high will make it into the upper 70s to around 80 with no rain expected.

Friday will be a pretty much copy and past of Wednesday and Thursday as highs will be in the upper 70 to around 80 with party sunny skies.

