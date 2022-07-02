NY takes next steps to protect abortion access

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York State took the next step towards protecting abortion access.

A resolution passed in Friday’s extraordinary session. It would enshrine equal rights into the state constitution, solidifying the right to abortion access in New York.

When it’s passed, the amendment will add pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, reproductive healthcare and autonomy, as well as other protections, to existing protections.

This is in response to the Supreme Court removing federal protections for abortion. The resolution still needs to pass again in the next legislative session before going to the voters for ultimate approval.

