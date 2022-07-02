Advertisement

Patrick Henry Lundy, 84, a Carthage native

Published: Jul. 2, 2022
SARATOGA, Wyoming (WWNY) - Patrick Henry Lundy, 84, a Carthage native and longtime resident of Saratoga, Wyoming, died Friday, July 1, 2022,in the Veterans Administration Hospital in Rawlins, Wyoming. There will be no public services or calling hours. Private interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Champion, NY. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.

