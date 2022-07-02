Advertisement

Pride of Baltimore II docks in Clayton

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pride of Baltimore II is docked in Clayton for a short time.

The schooner first launched in 1988 and has sailed more than 250,000 nautical miles and visited more than 200 ports in 40 counties.

The ship is named after the Pride of Baltimore, which was commissioned in 1977 but sank in a storm in 1986.

It sets sail Saturday at around noon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

WWNY Blast From the Past: 2002 goose drive
WWNY
WWNY Pride of Baltimore II docks in Clayton
WWNY How to use fireworks safely and legally
WWNY YMCA officials eye new lap pool, as old one closes